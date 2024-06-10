President Nikos Christodoulides will join a call for action on Gaza in Amman, Jordan on Tuesday, aiming at finding ways to address the ongoing humanitarian disaster.

Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza is organised by King Abdullah II of Jordan, Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al Sisi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

It will be attended by regional heads of state and donor countries, as well as leaders and representatives of international, regional and humanitarian organisations.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said the meeting will discuss measures and procedures to provide all necessary assistance, determine operational, material and technical needs and coordination for recovery in the region of Gaza.

Letymbiotis said Cyprus has been invited as both a neighbouring country and a donor, and as the state that drafted and implemented the Amalthea sea passage for humanitarian aid to Gaza.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Christodoulides will meet the king to discuss implementing the summit’s pursuits and bilateral relations.

The president will be accompanied by Letymbiotis, diplomatic office director Doros Venezis, and state officials.