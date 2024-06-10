Monday will be mainly clear with temporary low cloud on the coast and a chance of afternoon mountain rains. Temperatures will rise to 39C inland, 30C on the west coast, 33C on the remaining coasts, and 29C in the higher mountains. Winds will start off north-to south- easterly, locally variable and light, up to 3 Beaufort, gradually turning south- to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Overnight will remain mostly clear with light fog in the early hours in the interior, south, and east. Temperatures will drop to 24C inland and on the coasts, and 18C in the higher mountains. Winds will gradually turn southerly, light, up to 3 Beaufort, and the sea will remain calm to slightly rough.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with temperatures expected to steadily climb after the temporary respite, once again reaching values significantly above average for the season.