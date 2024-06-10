Sunday’s storm accounted for 25 per cent of the average rainfall for June, the Met office said on Monday.

Until Sunday, June had been completely dry in Cyprus except for a few showers on Saturday.

By June 9, an average of 1.5mm of rain had been recorded whereas the average for the month in total is 6mm.

There was though, more than a month’s worth of rain in some places.

In Saittas 18mm of rain was recorded, which is 171 per cent of the average monthly rainfall, and in Prodromos 9.6mm of rainfall was recorded, 48 per cent of the average for the month.

Hail was also recorded in various parts of the island.