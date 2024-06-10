Limassol and Polemidia gained new mayors, official results showed with Yiannis Armeftis gaining the former position and Andros Theodorou the latter.

Voters chose Demos Katshis as the deputy mayor of Limassol, Marios Protopappas in Mesa Geitonia, Ira Philippou in Cerkez and Avraam Louca in Kato Polemidia.

In the newly established municipality of eastern Limassol, the position of mayor was won by current Yermasoyia mayor Kyriacos Xydias.

The deputy mayor was named as Christos Papamichael, while in Ayios Athanasios is was Marinos Kyriacou, and Iraklis Irakleous in Ayios Tychonas, Nicos Nicolaides in Akrounta, Marios Rotis in Finikaroi, Chrystalla Anaiti in Mathikoloni, and Christos Hambou in Armenochori.

In the new western Limassol municipality, mayor will be Pantelis Georgiou, with deputy mayors Aleka Stylianou of Ypsonas, George Constantinou of Akrotiri, Eleni Themistocleous of Asomatos, Lefkios Prodromou of Episkopi, Loukas Genethliou of Kolossi, Kyriakos Christodoulou of Trachoni, Andreas Aresti of Erimi, Sophocles Georgiou of Kantou, and Nikos Nicolaou of Sotira.

To find out results in all the communities visit the elections website.