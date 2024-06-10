Incumbent Nicosia mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis was elected as the capital’s district governor on Sunday.

Thanking the public and his supporters, he underlined that “local authority reform will not be easy.”

He has previously argued that his 12-year-term as Nicosia mayor has given him the skills to take on the challenges.

Yiorkadjis had 53.9 per cent of votes in his favour when 96 per cent of voting had been completed.

Meanwhile his rival Andreas Assiotis gathered 46.1 per cent of Nicosia’s support.