A concert this week puts female composers in the spotlight. The Pancyprian Gymnasium in Nicosia will host the Wednesday night concert at 7.30pm, celebrating some of the island’s women musicians in a programme under the artistic direction of Yiannis Myralis.

The concert happens within the framework of a dissemination event for the European project Musical Bounce Back: Promoting the Role of Women in Music and Connecting for a New Pedagogy, which combines an info session and a performance.

The three-year educational and musical programme for 25 young European musicians, focuses on gender equality in music, supported by the European Programme Erasmus+ and its aim was to achieve long-term changes in teaching practices and to propose innovative teaching methodologies. The programme was implemented by six partners from five different countries (France, Cyprus, Greece, Portugal, and Armenia).

The event this week will begin with a greeting from the President of the European Programs and Cultural Relations Organisation and a short presentation of the project’s results. The music will begin at 8pm featuring works by Cypriot women composers. Lasting one hour, a networking reception will follow the concert before the night concludes. And all with free entry!

Musical Bounce Back

European project presentation and concert. June 12. Pancyprian Gymnasium, Nicosia. 7.30pm. Free