Political parties in the Netherlands have reached a final agreement on the formation of their incoming right-wing government, election winner Geert Wilders said on Tuesday.

After almost six months of negotiations, Wilders’ nationalist PVV party reached an agreement last month to form a coalition with three other conservative parties but they had not agreed on cabinet posts.

“We have reached an agreement,” Wilders told reporters after almost four weeks of talks on the distribution of jobs over the four parties.

The coalition last month already said political outsider Dick Schoof, who is not affiliated to any party, would become prime minister of the new government.

Schoof, 67, was the senior official at the Dutch justice ministry until last month after having led the Dutch intelligence agency AIVD and anti-terrorism agency NCTV for years. He was the head of the Dutch immigration service in the early 2000s.

He will head a cabinet that the four parties have said would have looser ties to parliament. No details on who would fill the other posts in cabinet have been announced yet.

France’s conservative Republicans party chairman Eric Ciotti on Tuesday called for a country-wide alliance between his party’s candidates and the far-right National Rally in forthcoming parliamentary elections.

“We say the same things so let’s stop making up imagined opposition”, Ciotti told TF1 television.

Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) is widely expected to emerge as the strongest force after snap elections starting in three weeks, although the party may fall short of an absolute majority.

This means the RN was looking for allies to secure control of parliament, as a decades-old consensus in France’s political establishment to join forces to keep the far right from the gates of power appeared increasingly fragile.