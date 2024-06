Eurobank on Monday, June 10, purchased an additional 503,934 shares in Hellenic Bank at a total cost of €1.29 million, increasing its stake to 55.42 per cent, with this purchase being made at €2.56 per share.

In an announcement released this week, Eurobank S.A., a subsidiary of Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A., confirmed the acquisition.

It should be noted that with this purchase, Eurobank now directly holds 228,789,554 shares in Hellenic Bank.