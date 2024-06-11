The official proclamation took place on Tuesday for the six newly elected MEPs for a term of five years.

The six MEP are distributed as follows: two seats to Disy, and one seat each to Akel, independent candidate Fidias Panayiotou, Elam and Diko.

Aside from Panayiotou, the five party-backed MEPs are Loukas Fourlas (Disy), Michalis Hadjipantela (Disy), George Georgiou (Akel), Geadis Geadi (Elam) and Costas Mavrides (Diko).

Chief returning officer, Elikkos Elias, officiated at the ceremony announcing the candidates at the “Filoxenia” Conference Centre in Nicosia at 8.30am.

Elias detailed that the distribution of candidates resulted in Disy securing two seats, one in the first distribution and in the second distribution. Akel also gained one seat in the first distribution, as did Fidias Panayiotou.

In the second distribution, Elam and Diko took one seat each.

According to the law, the seats allocated to each distribution are occupied by the candidates who have collected the most preference crosses in order. In the event of a tie, the seat is awarded by lottery among the candidates who voted equally.

According to the ranking voting results in order of voter preferences, after the counting Fidias Panayiotou was in first place, followed by Loukas Fourlas, George Georgiou, Michalis Hatjipantela, Costas Mavridis and Geadis Geadi.

Voter turnout in Sunday’s European elections stood at 58.86 per cent, according to Elia.

According to final official data, of 683,432 registered voters, 402,276 or 58.86 per cent voted, with abstentions at 41.14 per cent, which translates to 281,156 people. The majority of the ballot papers 368,455 (91.59 per cent) were valid, while 8,450 (2.1 per cent) were invalid, and blanks were 25,371, (6.31 per cent).

Fidias with his parents

Disy received 91,316 votes (24.78 per cent), Akel received 79,163 votes (21.49 per cent), Fidias Panayiotou received 71,330 votes (19.36 per cent), Elam 41,215 votes (11 .19 per cent), Diko 35,815 votes (9.72 per cent), Edek received 18,681 votes (5.07 per cent).

VOLT Cyprus received 10,777 votes (2.92 per cent), Dipa received 7,988 votes (2.17 per cent), Movement of Ecologists – Citizens’ Cooperation received 4,742 votes (1.29 per cent), and the Active Citizens-Movement of United Cypriot Hunters received 4,603 votes (1.25 per cent).

The Animal Party Cyprus received 1,013 votes (0.27 per cent), National Action Movement received 979 votes (0.27 per cent), Andronikos Zervides received 444 votes (0.12 per cent) and the Niki party received 389 votes (0.11 per cent).