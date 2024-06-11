Tuesday’s weather will be mostly clear with the temperatures rising to 39C inland, 31C on the west coast, 33C on the remaining coasts, and 30C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly south- to north-westerly, weak to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, and the sea will be somewhat rough.

Overnight is expected to be clear with light mist or fog forming locally along the coast. Temperatures will drop to around 23C in the interior and the coasts and 19C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, weak, 3 Beaufort, and the sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with temperatures starting to climb back up to over 40C, significantly higher than average for the season. Yellow or orange weather warnings are anticipated, according to the meteorological service.