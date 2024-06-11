The village of Psathi was on Tuesday being evacuated as a wildfire raged in the Paphos district.

The fire ignited in an area of dry grass and low vegetation, according to fire service although its exact cause is yet to be determined.

Nine fire engines from Paphos responded to the blaze, while a fire-fighting aircraft supported their efforts by spraying water.

Three helicopters, one from the National Guard and two from Jordan, were also dispatched as the fire intensified.

Police are on-site in case further evacuations are needed.

The fire is currently raging between the villages of Polemi, Ayios Dimitrianos, Psathi, Drymou, Yolou and Drymia.