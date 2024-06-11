Paphos municipality on Tuesday announced the start of construction works on maintenance and restoration of the old Central Police Station.

The works, which will start on Wednesday, will affect part of the uphill on of Georgiou Griva-Digeni Avenue, from the Kennedy Square traffic lights up to its junction with Gregoris Afxentiou Street.

The works will continue for a period of three months until the middle of September.

Vehicle traffic from Gladstonos Street to G. Griva – Digeni Avenue will be re-directed through Evagoras Pallikaridis, Charalambou Mouskos and Gregoris Afxentiou Streets.

Vehicles from Evagoras Pallikaridis Avenue to G. Griva – Digeni Avenue will be re-directed through Ioanni Agroti Street and then through 25th March Street to reach their destination.

Vehicles on Gregori Afxentiou Street will normally be allowed to turn right towards G. Griva Digeni Avenue.

The municipality called for the public’s understanding for any inconvenience caused.