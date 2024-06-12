Two 20-year-old men are in critical condition at Nicosia General Hospital after a quad bike accident Tuesday night in Ayia Napa.

According to police, the accident occurred at 11.45pm when the quad bike veered off course and hit a tree, causing the vehicle to flip into the middle of the road. One of the men was driving while the other was a passenger.

Both men were seriously injured and initially taken to Famagusta General Hospital. Due to the severity of their conditions, they were transferred to Nicosia General Hospital.

Ayia Napa Police are investigating the accident.