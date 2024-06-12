It’s official. Summer is here and the sizzling hot temperatures on the island mean one thing – the arrival of beach parties. In June two seaside fiestas are coming to entertain islanders, one in Larnaca district and one in Paralimni district.

Up first is the annual Music Element party, a highly anticipated event by lovers of EDM, techno and electronic music. On June 23, Ayia Triada beach will transform into a festival ground with a massive stage with impressive light designs to welcome a line-up of DJs. Doors open at 5pm and a team of make-up artists will be offering their services for free to party-goers to glam up their outfits while food and bar stands operate. The party will continue into the late hours with a spectacular fireworks show expected to add to the party mood.

Later in the month, Nostalgia Parties teams up with Kahuna Surfhouse in Pervolia to present an afternoon beach party. DJs Claudio and Cordoba will blast favourite tunes from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s on June 29 to set a summer groovy atmosphere by the sea as the event runs from 5pm to 11pm. Apart from catching the waves, beach lounging, dancing and enjoying refreshing drinks, food will be served by the Misfit Union Kitchen. And the best thing about it, entrance to the party is free.

Music Element

EDM, techno and electronic music party. June 23. Ayia Triada beach, Paralimni. Doors open at 5pm. Tickets at www.more.com. Tel: 99580447, 22-100544

Nostalgia Kahuna Beach Party

With DJs Claudio and Cordoba and food from Misfit Union Kitchen. June 29. Kahuna Surfhouse, Pervolia. 5pm-11pm. Free entrance