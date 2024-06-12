Final exams in public schools across Cyprus continue on Wednesday with Modern Greek.
The education ministry expects 5,352 candidates to turn up for Wednesday’s three-hour exam.
Thursday’s exams are architectural-technical plan, Italian and Turkish.
Three more topics are scheduled for Friday – economics, chemistry and technology.
The first week of final exams concludes on June 15 with music.
Successful candidates can use the results to secure a place in universities in Cyprus and Greece.
