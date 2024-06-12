Only a few days left until Quadcode’s highly anticipated HackAIthon event! On June 15th, The Warehouse by IT Quarter in Limassol will transform into a hub of innovation and technological advancement. The event is endorsed by Demetris Skourides, the Chief Scientist for Research, Innovation and Technology of the Republic of Cyprus. This groundbreaking event promises to be a dynamic gathering of innovative minds, featuring a diverse lineup of judges, mentors, participants, and sponsors.

A Unique Hackathon Experience

Unlike any other hackathon, HackAIthon combines intensive coding sessions with public keynote speeches and workshops, creating a dynamic and inclusive environment for learning and innovation. This 2-day marathon of coding, creativity, and collaboration will see participants develop cutting-edge solutions to real-world problems, centered around this year’s theme: the transformative power of AI in the fintech industry.

With over 350 registrations, HackAIthon has attracted some of the brightest minds in tech. After a rigorous selection process, more than 100 top-tier individuals split into over 20 teams have advanced to the next round. Their innovative ideas will be evaluated by eight esteemed judges, each a leader in their fields of tech, entrepreneurship, and finance. Additionally, over 20 experienced mentors will be on hand to provide invaluable guidance and support.

Driving Innovation in Fintech

By the event’s conclusion, several Minimum Viable Products (MVPs) are expected to be market-ready, showcasing the exceptional talent and dedication of the participants. These MVPs have the potential to significantly impact the fintech industry, underscoring Quadcode’s commitment to driving innovation and advancing the tech sector in Cyprus.

Beyond Coding: Celebrating Technology and Education

HackAIthon stands out by offering more than just a coding competition. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to gain insights from keynote speeches by tech giants such as Google, TikTok, Palta, and Malloc. These sessions aim to inspire and provide valuable knowledge for both personal and professional growth.

The event is proudly sponsored by ECOMMBX as the Quantum Sponsor and AdTech Holding and Roosh Circle as the Silver Sponsors, with additional support from Capacitor Partners and TechIsland as community partners. Also, HackAIthon has received great support from prominent media collaborators such as FastForward, InBusiness News, CBN, Protathlima, Cyprus Mail, MixFM, and Vestnik Kipra.

Stay tuned for more updates and follow HackAIthon on social media to get the latest news and insights first. Join us as we pave the way for the future of technology in Cyprus!

