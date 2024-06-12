Wednesday will be clear and hot with a yellow weather warning in place for temperatures at 41C in the interior 34C on the south and east coasts, 33C on the north coast, and 31C on the west coast and in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be variable and light, 3 Beaufort, gradually turning south- to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Overnight will be clear with light mist or fog in some areas, mainly in the southeast. Temperatures will drop to 23C inland and on the coasts, and 22C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly weak, 3 Beaufort, and the sea will remain calm to slightly rough.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be mostly clear with orange weather warnings anticipated for high temperatures which will rise through Friday to well above average for the season.