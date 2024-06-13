The children of convicts at the Nicosia central prisons were allowed extended visits to the facility over three days this week to spend time with their parents.

The events were organised as part of International Children’s Day. Over the three days Monday to Wednesday, the prison yard was transformed into a playground complete with bouncy castle. There was also free food and gifts for the children.

“These events are an excellent opportunity for prisoners to deepen their bonds with their children, but also to strengthen their role as parents,” an announcement from the prisons service said on Thursday.

Activities included games, board games and face painting. These events took place indoors due to the extended high temperatures.

“The importance of these events is invaluable, as they contribute significantly to the reformation of prisoners and their social reintegration. Through the improvement of family relationships, prisoners gain stronger motivation for positive change and better adaptation to society after their release,” the statement concluded.