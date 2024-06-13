The labour inspection department on Thursday ordered that all outdoor heavy to moderate work must cease between midday and 4pm due to extremely high temperatures.

A general amber warning is in place from 12 noon till 5pm, when temperatures are expected to reach 43C inland and 34C in the higher mountains.

The labour inspection department included in its outdoor work ban, delivery drivers using mopeds, e-bikes, bicycles and scooters.

The four-hour work stoppage also concerns areas with an altitude below 300 metres and which are more than 10km from the sea, and in higher mountain areas above 1,150 metres where the air is thinner and breathing could be more difficult for some people.

As far as other working conditions are concerned, the ministry said that office work and work with light tools is allowed, as are deliveries with four-wheel vehicles. Moderate work, also allowed, would include fencing, concreting, bricklaying, plastering, painting, flooring, tiling, carving, hammering, moving light objects, carpentry, electrical, plumbing works, mechanical works, the installation of aluminium, the installation of railings and paving works carried out by mechanical means.

Heavy work is defined as intense manual tasks such as digging or breaking rocks even with mechanical means when using machinery weighing more than15kg. Manual road works are also banned.

But even in areas of light work, both employers and self-employed persons must measure temperature and relative humidity, the ministry said.

Workers must have access to cool drinking water and be provided with the proper headgear if doing light work outdoors.

Workers themselves should ensure they’re wearing light, loose, breathable clothing such as cotton items, use sunglasses, avoid eating large meals or sugary foods, or ingesting alcoholic or caffeinated beverages.

According to the provisions of the code of practice for temperature conditions of 39C to 46C in the shade there are conditions for when work should be stopped altogether.

These are:

At 39C and when the humidity is greater than or equal to 53 per cent for light duty, 48 per cent for moderate duty and 42 per cent for heavy duty.

At 40C when humidity is greater than or equal to 48 per cent for light duty, 43 per cent for moderate duty, 37 per cent for heavy duty.

At 41C when humidity is greater than or equal to 43 per cent for light duty, 38 per cent for moderate duty, 33 per cent for heavy duty.

At 42C when humidity is greater than or equal to 39 per cent for light duty, 34 per cent for moderate duty, 28 per cent for heavy duty.

At 43C when humidity is greater than or equal to 34 per cent for light duty, 29 per cent for moderate duty, 25 per cent for heavy duty.

At 44C when humidity is greater than or equal to 29 per cent for light duty, 26 per cent for moderate duty, 21 per cent for heavy duty.

At 45C when humidity is greater than or equal to 25 per cent for light duty, 22 per cent for moderate duty, 18 per cent for heavy duty.

At 46C when humidity is greater than or equal to 23 per cent for light duty, 19 per cent for moderate duty, 15 per cent for heavy duty.

For more information, the labour inspection department can be contacted at Nicosia 22879191, Limassol 25827200, Larnaca 24805327, Paphos 26822715 and Famagusta 23819750.