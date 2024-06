58-year-old lorry driver Lambros Georgiou from Anthoupolis was killed on Thursday in an accident on the Alona-Platanitasa road.

Police said the accident happened at 3.45pm when Georgiou lost control of his vehicle and plunged four metres into a gorge.

The driver was taken by ambulance to the Nicosia general hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Nicosia police are investigating the accident.