By Robert Morgan

Three young men were arrested on Thursday in Limassol for drug possession while a fourth was arrested for possession of illegal explosives in the form of fireworks, said Limassol police.

Three of a five-person group intercepted by members of the drug squad Ykan in Limassol on Thursday evening were found with small amounts of cannabis and arrested on the spot for drug possession. The offenders, in their late twenties, were two 26-year-olds and one 27-year-old.

A police search of a fourth 26-year-old’s car revealed a cardboard box containing 300 fireworks. He was then arrested for first-degree possession of illegal explosives.

The arrested were charged in writing and released while police and Ykan continue their investigation.