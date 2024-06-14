A 76-year-old Briton, permanent resident of Ayia Napa, suffered fatal electrocution on Thursday morning while gardening.

William Edward, who lived in Ayia Thekla – Ayia Napa area – with his wife, was found unconscious in his garden at 9.30am on Thursday with arm and head injuries.

Police spokesman Steve Theodolou told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that Edward was taken to Paralimni hospital by ambulance.

Witnesses said Edward tried to remove a fuse from an electrical cable extension he was using and appears to have been hit on the head by electricity, with his finger as the entry/exit point.

Examination of the outlets in the house did not yield flaws.

Ayia Napa police are investigating the case.