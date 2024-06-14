In today’s episode, the cross examination of Attorney-General George Savvides became heated on Thursday before the Supreme Constitutional Court, as accusations of ineptitude and inappropriate conduct were flung about rampantly in raised tones.



Meanwhile, close to two dozen homes were affected by the two days of wildfires in the Paphos area, with the blazes destroying five homes completely.



Elsewhere, works are set to commence to replace potentially hazardous asbestos pipes in three sections of the critical Nicosia sewerage network known as ‘Trunk E’, the European Commission announced on Thursday.



All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.