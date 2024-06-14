Invest Cyprus, the agency tasked with promoting investments in Cyprus, on Friday announced that it has successfully concluded a three-day programme titled ‘The Marketing and Partnerships Academy’, which was held from June 11 to 13 in Nicosia.

Organised by the ANIMA Investment Network in collaboration with the CYENS Centre of Excellence and Invest Cyprus, the initiative aimed to enhance the skills of 14 representatives from academic and scientific institutions in Lebanon, strengthening their international partnerships.

Mario Tannousis, CEO of Invest Cyprus, highlighted the organisation’s role in promoting such initiatives, stating that “it is a great honour for us to promote events that enhance collaboration and skill development”.

“The exchange of views, knowledge, and close cooperation can significantly contribute to the continuous improvement of the wider Mediterranean region and sustainable economic development of all countries,” he added.

The Marketing and Partnerships Academy focused on developing participants’ skills under the guidance of experts Louise Gibbons and Simon Chambers.

Workshops covered topics such as digital marketing, attracting and creating partnerships to strengthen participants’ skills and support their ability to meet the challenges of international collaboration.

Moreover, Tannousis expressed his gratitude to all participants and reiterated Invest Cyprus’s commitment to supporting similar initiatives.

He also thanked the Research Innovation Foundation (RIF) and Chief Scientist Demetris Skourides “for their exceptional collaboration and support”.

Such programmes, he noted, increase cooperation in the Mediterranean region and act as investment drivers that contribute to economic growth and job creation while accelerating innovation.

Finally, it was noted that with the programme conclusion, participants had the opportunity to meet key representatives of the Cypriot academic and research community.