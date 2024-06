A man has stabbed his wife to death on Friday in Tremithousa, Paphos, police said, as they shut down the scene.

According to initial information, police received word about a woman that was being taken to Paphos general hospital with stab wounds.

They rushed to the scene, where it emerged that the couple, both from Bulgaria, had fought in the morning and at some point, the man stabbed his wife during the fight.

Doctors pronounced the woman dead on arrival.

More to follow…