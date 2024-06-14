With the heatwave projected to peak at 45C and the red warning for 11am to 5pm, the labour ministry has halted moderate to heavy outdoor work.

The temporary ban includes courier services and food deliveries from 12 noon till 4pm.

The measures are for those working inland at an altitude below 300m and more than 10km from the coastline, as well as those in mountainous areas with an altitude beyond 1,150m.

Due to the extreme heat and relative humidity, all workers are advised to avoid exposure to the sun, drink plenty of fluids and keep meals light.