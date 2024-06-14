President Nikos Christodoulides will attend a series of diplomatic meetings in Europe, including the International Summit on Peace in Ukraine scheduled for June 15-16 at Buergenstock, Switzerland.

The president will bring up the issue of food security and deliver a general statement during the event.

“The goal of the summit is to lay the foundations for the start of a peace process in Ukraine,” according to a statement from the press office. “Its focus will be on issues related to nuclear security, food security, as well as the human dimension of war.”

The event is expected to draw many heads of state and international organisations, including the United Nations and the European Union. Russian officials have repeatedly characterised the conference as pointless after it was announced in January.

On the evening of June 16, the president will then leave for Brussels to participate in the European People’s Party Summit and an informal dinner with the European Council.

During the working dinner, heads of state will assess the results of the recent European Parliament elections.

Christodoulides is due to return to Cyprus on the morning of June 18.