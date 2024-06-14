The University of Nicosia Medical School on Friday announced that Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), will be awarded an honorary doctorate at the Medical School’s graduation ceremony, which will take place on June 27.

Ghebreyesus, who has been at the helm of WHO since 2017, has a long areer in public health and diplomacy and oversaw the international response to the Covid pandemic.

Prior to his current role, he served as Ethiopia’s Minister of Health from 2005 to 2012 and as minister of foreign affairs from 2012 to 2016.

According to an announcement, upon his election as WHO Director-General, Ghebreyesus pledged to strengthen the organisation to meet the challenges of the 21st century, ensuring it was “inclusive, effectively managed, and well-resourced”.

Since taking office, Ghebreyesus has spearheaded the most ambitious programme of organisational change in WHO’s history. “His leadership has been particularly notable during the Covid-19 pandemic, where WHO played a crucial role in the global response,” the university said.

“In recognition of his efforts, Dr Ghebreyesus was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2020”.

In addition to receiving the honorary doctorate, Dr Ghebreyesus will deliver the keynote speech at the graduation ceremony.

The graduation ceremony will be broadcast live on the social media channels of the WHO and the University of Nicosia Medical School.