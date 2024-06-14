A new yellow warning was issued by the Meteorology Department for extreme high temperatures on Saturday, with maximum temperature inland expected to rise to 41 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorology Department’s forecast, the warning will come into force on Saturday at 1am until 5pm.

The lowest temperature inland, and the coastal areas is not expected to fall below 26 degrees Celsius.

Inland maximum temperature is expected to rise around 41 degrees Celsius, in south and eastern coastal area around 39 degrees Celsius and in higher mountainous area around 33 degrees Celsius.