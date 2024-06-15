A 48-year-old man was remanded for eight days on Saturday, as a suspect in the murder of his ex-wife in Tremithousa, Paphos a day ago.

The man was arrested in hospital on Friday, after he and his 41-year-old fought.

The woman was reportedly stabbed to death, and then pushed from the balcony amid their fight, where neighbours attempted to alert police.

He was taken to hospital with injuries to his stomach.

The woman, Petya Krateva from Bulgaria, was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.

According to the Police, around 10 am on Saturday, the post-mortem on the victim’s body was to begin.

On Friday, information was received by the police, for injured persons, in a complex of apartments in Paphos.

Police officers went to the scene, where they found the 41-year-old woman, as well as the 48-year-old man, who resides in the apartment complex in question.

The two injured were taken by ambulance to Paphos General Hospital, where the 41-year-old woman was pronounced dead.

It was found that the 41-year-old woman had injuries to her abdomen and both hands, which appear to have been caused by a sharp object.

As for the 48-year-old man, it was found that he had injuries to the abdomen and was kept for treatment.