A new yellow warning has been issued by the met office for extreme high temperatures on Saturday, with the maximum temperature inland expected to rise to 41 degrees C.

According to the forecast, the warning will come into force on Saturday at 1am local time until 5pm.

The lowest temperature inland, and the coastal areas is not expected to fall below 26 degrees C.

Inland maximum temperature is expected to rise around 41 degrees, in south and eastern coastal area around 39 degrees and in higher mountainous area around 33 degrees.

Meanwhile, the risk of forest fires will remain on “red alert”, the forestry department said in a press release.

It noted that lighting a fire without a permit is prohibited and that it constitutes an offense which, according to the Forestry Law of 2012, is punishable by imprisonment of up to 10 years or a fine of up to €50,000.00 or both penalties together and according to the Fire Prevention in the Countryside Law of 1988 up to 5 years or with a fine of up to €20,000 or both penalties together. The lighting of a fire, for preparing food, is only allowed in the grills of the picnic areas.

The department also strongly appealed to the public to be especially careful during their outings, completely avoiding actions and activities that are likely to cause a fire, such as the use of tools or agricultural machinery that produce heat, sparks or flame, such as emery, welding and electric welding. People who notice smoke or fire are urged to call 1407 (Department of Forests) or 112 (Fire Service) immediately.