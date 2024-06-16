The fire which broke out near the Nicosia district villages of Farmakas and Fikardou on Saturday had been brought under control by midday on Sunday, though the risk of rekindling remained present.

Agriculture ministry director-general Andreas Grigoriou told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) the fire’s containment had been confirmed by fire brigade chief Nikos Longinos, and that teams from the fire brigade would remain in place during the day to monitor potential flare-ups, given the high temperatures and high winds expected on Sunday afternoon.

Fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis was earlier quoted by newspaper Phileleftheros as having said there are “no active fronts” on which firefighters are tackling the fire, and that it has now been contained.

A total of five firefighting aircraft were deployed on Sunday morning to patrol the area and drop water from above when and where necessary, with a further three aircraft expected to join them later in the day.

In total, more than 250 firefighters and other workers took part in the operation to fight the blaze, with more than 60 land vehicles having also been deployed.

Late on Saturday night, Public Order Minister Marios Hartsiotis had told CNA he believed the fire would be brought under control by midday on Sunday.

“The fire was very difficult, and fortunately we had no casualties or injuries, but some individual houses, which were empty, were destroyed, while some people who were in some other houses in the area were moved away,” he said.

He added that President Nikos Christodoulides, who is currently abroad, is being “kept informed” by members of the government who remain in Cyprus.

Additionally, he was asked to comment on reports that the fire had been started by electricity transformers but said such matters would be examined on Sunday.

“The primary goal at present is to extinguish the fire, and immediately after that, of course the causes will be examined,” he said.

The fire had broken out on Saturday afternoon and was one of 32 fires which had started in the space of 24 hours as temperatures across Cyprus soared.