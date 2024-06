A 68-year-old man from Paphos was arrested on Saturday night after being found to have been driving while four times over the legal alcohol limit.

The man’s car was pulled over at around 10.40pm by police, with a breathalyser test showing that he had 97 milligrams of alcohol in his breath. The legal limit is 22.

He was taken to a local police station and accused in writing to be summoned to court at a later date.