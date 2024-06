A 40-year-old man from Paphos was handed a €2,000 fine for having the carcass of a hare in his refrigerator outside of hunting season, Paphos police deputy operations director Michalis Nikolaou said on Sunday.

Nikolaou explained that police had searched the man’s house as part of investigations into a fire which broke out in the village of Kelokedara on Thursday night, before finding the hare’s carcass in the refrigerator.