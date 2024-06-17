A 15-meter-long boat was completely destroyed by a fire that broke out on Sunday on a boat docked in the Ayia Napa marina.

In a post on platform “X”, fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis, said the Famagusta fire station responded with three fire engines to extinguish the fire that broke out at the southmost jetty of the marina around 6.30pm. The blaze was put out by foam used by firefighters with breathing apparatus.

The 45 foot fiberglass boat was afloat when it burst into flames as it entered the marina. Port employees towed it to a safe pier.

“The six people who were on board safely disembarked before the arrival of the fire service, while the fire did not harm other craft,” Kettis said.

The boat is now half-submerged and the causes of the fire will be investigated in cooperation with all relevant state departments.

Meanwhile, in a written statement on behalf of the Ayia Napa marina, Costas Fitiris, Marina Director, stated that around 6.40 pm “a 15-meter-long, Ukrainian-owned pleasure boat requested permission to enter the marina, however, upon entering it was determined by the marina control center that there was smoke and evidence of fire inside the vessel.”

He added that the boat was immediately isolated and all on board were rescued by the marina staff. A net was placed around the vessel so that other vessels would not be endangered, and the marina and coast guard personnel began extinguishing the blaze until they were joined by the fire service.

Fitiris noted that the area’s fire service responded with three vehicles and twelve personnel. The fire inside the vessel had already spread due to the vessel’s flammable construction materials and fuel tanks.

“Despite the enormous and honourable efforts of the fire service and the marina staff, the boat was completely destroyed,” Fitiris said.

The accident is being investigated by the fire service and the police.