A 43-year-old cyclist, named as Sotiris Petrides, suffered a fatal accident at the linear park of Strovolos on Sunday.

According to the police, while cycling on the bike path at a dangerous downhill, he lost his balance and fell off the bike striking his head on the ground.

A group of fiends with whom the deceased had set off to cycle located him upon noticing he was missing. The man was transferred by ambulance to the Nicosia general hospital where the doctor certified his death.

An autopsy is to be carried out to determine the exact causes.