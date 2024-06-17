Employment in Cyprus’ broad public sector exceeded 75,000 people in the first quarter of the year, reflecting an increase of 4.1 per cent, primarily due to a rise in employment within the central government and educational service staff.

Specifically, according to a report released by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat), the total number of employees in the broad public sector in Q1 2024 stood at 75,723 individuals.

Employment in the general government sector reached 69,929 people, while employment in government-controlled companies and enterprises amounted to 5,794 people.

Within the general government, which includes the government, non-profit organisations, and local authorities, employment stood at 54,698, 10,767, and 4,464 people, respectively.

Compared to the same quarter in 2023, employment in the broad public sector increased by 2,993 individuals, a rise of 4.1 per cent.

Employment in the central government rose by 2,847 individuals, a rise of 4.5 per cent, and in local authorities by 165 individuals, an increase of 3.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, employment in government-controlled companies and enterprises decreased by 19 people, reflecting a drop of 0.3 per cent.

It should be noted that the statistical service explained that the increase in central government employment is mainly due to the rise in staff in the educational service, attributed primarily to the abolition of the service purchase regime in the support programmes of the Ministry of Education, Sports and Youth from the 2023–2024 school year.

Compared to the final quarter of 2023, employment in the broad public sector increased by 362 individuals, a rise of 0.5 per cent.

In addition, employment in the central government rose by 442 individuals, an increase of 0.7 per cent.

Finally, employment in local authorities decreased by 65 individuals, a drop of 1.4 per cent, while employment in government-controlled companies and enterprises fell by 15 individuals, a decrease of 0.3 per cent.