Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos on Monday is set to wrap up his visit to the USA with a meeting with his counterpart, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 10.30am local time.

It will focus on deepening of bilateral relations, the Cyprus problem, as well as developments in the Middle East.

Kombos will also hold a meeting with US Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer.