Monday will be hot and clear after dissipation of early morning fog, with some intermittent clouds and slightly cooler temperatures expected. Temperatures will rise to 35C in the interior, 28C on the west coast, 30C on the remaining coasts, and 27C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly south- to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be somewhat rough.

Overnight will remain mostly clear, with locally increased low cloud at times. During the morning hours mainly thin mist or fog may form. Temperatures will drop to 21C inland, 22C on the south and east coasts, 23C on the west and north coasts, and 19C in the higher mountains. Winds will tirn variable light, 2 to 3 Beaufort, and the sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to be hotter with temperatures again hitting average for the season.