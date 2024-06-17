A 47-year-old woman died on Monday in Limassol after losing control of her vehicle on the Limassol-Platres Road near Alassa.

As stated at the scene by the head of the Limassol Traffic Police, Marios Charalambous, at around 3pm, the 47-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle and veered to the left of the road.

“It then climbed a metal guardrail and after also travelling another distance, it ended up in a ditch,” he added.

The driver was extricated by members of the Fire Service who were called to the scene, while she was pronounced dead at the Limassol General Hospital, where she was taken.

Asked about this, Charalambous said that the 47-year-old woman was wearing a seat belt, while the speed at which the vehicle was moving at the given time is under investigation.