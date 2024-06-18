BBF, named Best Luxury Real Estate Developer in Cyprus at the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024, reflects on a journey of innovation, resilience, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

Founded in 2007 as a Limassol real estate agency, BBF envisioned a better future living environment for all. Almost two decades later – and with over 150 world-class developments under its belt – BBF is trusted by an international clientele as Cyprus’ leading high-end residential and commercial developer.

The bbf: story is a beacon of innovation amidst global challenges and a rapidly changing consumer landscape. The company saw early on that success lies in continuously refining its products and services to meet customers’ evolving needs. “Having the resilience and strategic foresight to diversify our operations to cater to a wide range of lifestyles were paramount in helping BBF evolve into what it is today,” recounts Lefteris Konstantinou, General Director at BBF. “The key was never losing sight of our vision to create the best possible living experience for our customers.”

2013 saw BBF’s first milestone in residential development. The launch of Maiya Residence and Arkada House introduced its signature “affordable luxury” range – a new product concept that uniquely combines high-end living with accessible pricing.

bbf: eden roc, the iconic gated residential complex launched in 2017, marked BBF’s strategic collaboration with leading London architects UHA and introduced its distinct architecture style – transforming the premium class segment and highlighting BBF’s commitment to creating vibrant communities that inspire and connect. A year later, BBF further diversified its premium class portfolio with the luxury villa complex bbf: montebello.

Consistently raising the bar in real estate development by combining architectural excellence with forward-thinking techniques, the company completed its first landmark residential project, the 23-story-high bbf: sky tower, in 2021. An innovative project showcasing excellence and a visionary approach, :sky tower is the 1st building in Cyprus to feature advanced post-tension engineering for a lighter structure and optimal use of open spaces.

“Today our presence includes diverse property classifications – from premium residential complexes and exclusive villas, to Class A commercial projects and the renovation of the historic Berengaria Hotel in Prodromos,” says Lefteris Konstantinou.

“Looking to the future, our founding vision remains strong. 2024 witnesses the launch of 51 new projects that will transform the way people live and work – including the pioneering mixed-use community bbf: flow as well as the architectural concept and master plan for the KEAN site coastal development – bringing our unique blend of innovation, quality, and customer focus to new heights.”

BBF is a recognized leader in residential and commercial development headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, with branches in Larnaca, Paphos, Nicosia, and Athens.

The name BBF stands for Build. Better. Future. and reflects the brand’s commitment to creating an affordable future living environment that enhances the quality of life for customers who invest in BBF properties, whether for residential purposes, investment goals, or professional workspaces.

