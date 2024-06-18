Cyprus Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis has recognised the significant contributions of maritime agents to Cypriot shipping during an official dinner held on June 14 by the Cyprus Shipping Association.

According to a statement by the association released on Tuesday, the Deputy Minister of Shipping praised maritime agents, acknowledging their essential role in the supply chain and their contributions to the Cypriot shipping industry.

The statement noted that Hadjimanolis highlighted the continuous efforts by the ministry to strengthen the Cypriot shipping registry, which brings numerous positive synergies for port stakeholders.

During the event, the association’s president, Andreas Papadopoulos, referenced the ‘Amalthea’ initiative and expressed the ongoing support of maritime agents in carrying it out, describing it as “highly significant”.

The statement further mentioned that Papadopoulos called on all involved parties and partners of the association to collaborate in maintaining port fees at stable levels over the coming years and enhancing the competitiveness of Cypriot ports for the benefit of Cypriot consumers.

Papadopoulos also thanked the Cyprus Ports Authority for their efforts following the recent takeover of the Larnaca port, expressing readiness to provide any necessary assistance to return the port to the required levels of functionality.

The announcement also noted that the event served as a platform for networking and discussing future strategies to bolster Cyprus’ position as a leading maritime hub.

Attendees expressed optimism about collaborative efforts and the future of Cyprus’s maritime and port sectors.