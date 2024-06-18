Dance and party to the tunes of an authentic mariachi band.

Who said you need to go to Mexico to experience the ultimate Tequila Night? Le Sundeck Robuchon at Ayia Napa Marina, the island’s hottest spot, is throwing an unforgettable party on Saturday, June 22nd, at 8:00 PM. Enjoy the Mexican vibes with a live mariachi band, unique signature cocktails, and delicious bites to share.





Dive into a vibe full of Mexican flair, sway to the rhythms of ranchera, pasodobles, corridos, and cumbias, and savor the exceptional Los Arango tequilas (Blanco, Reposado, Anejo). Pair your cocktails with awesome dishes from Le Sundeck Robuchon’s menu, like the popular Mini Black Angus Burger, the mouth-watering Tempura Prawn Bites with spicy sauce, or the irresistible Spicy Octopus Bites with chimichurri and turmeric.



Give your summer a spicy twist with sounds, flavors, and aromas straight from Mexico. An authentic Mexican night that will get you dancing at the stunning Le Sundeck Robuchon, with its unique atmosphere, top-notch service, and breathtaking views of the Mediterranean.



For info and reservations, call 23 300 570 or check out Le Sundeck Robuchon on Instagram.