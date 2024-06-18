The woman who was riding on the back of a quadbike which crashed in Peyia is hospitalised and out of danger on Tuesday.

The driver of the quad bike, Iuliia Viacheslavovna Kovalchukova, 49 years old from Russia and a resident of Paphos, died on Sunday.

An autopsy confirmed the death was caused by multiple injuries to vital organs from the crash.

According to police the accident occurred around 11.15pm, while the 49-year-old woman was riding the four-wheeled motorcycle with a 60-year-old female passenger.

Under circumstances being investigated, she lost control of the vehicle, which deviated from its course, went off the road and hit an embankment, causing it to overturn. The two women were flung to the ground by the force of the impact.

They were transported by ambulance to the Paphos general hospital, where the 49-year-old succumbed to her injuries shortly after 12.30pm.

The 60-year-old has sustained serious injuries.