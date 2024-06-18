Two people are wanted in connection with an investigation on human smuggling, police said on Tuesday as it appealed to the public for information.

A man who claims to be Osman Yazici, an Iranian national who presents himself as a Turkish Cypriot with a British passport, and Tara Minafar, aged 30, also from Iran, are sought out for suspected crimes carried out between August 2023 and April 2024.

Police want to question the two on an investigation linked to smuggling migrants and assisting third country nationals entry to the Republic in exchange for profit.

The suspected crimes were carried out in Larnaca and Famagusta, police said.

Anyone with any information can contact Famagusta police at 23803040 or the citizens line at 1460 or the closest police station.