For the fifth year in a row, the Goethe-Institut Cyprus presents its Sommerkino with a selection of films from Germany. Whereas in previous years the focus was on the directors behind the camera, this year the focus is on an actress.

From July 30 to July 4, the Nicosia centre will screen highly acclaimed films featuring Sandra Hüller. Taking place in its garden, Goethe-Institut will set up an outdoor cinema experience with lounge chairs, a big screen and Ledra Palace as a backdrop.

Sharing about the actress, the organisers say: “Sandra Hüller is a highly acclaimed German actress known for her versatility. She was awarded Best Actress by the National Society of Film Critics in 2024 for her roles in Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest. For her role in Anatomy of a Fall, she won a César and was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Oscar. Her great performances in films such as Toni Erdmann and In the Aisles have established her reputation as one of the best German actresses.”

Starting this year’s Sommerkino is Sisi & I on June 30, a drama film set in Corfu. On July 1, the film I’m Your Man will be screened about a scientist at the famous Pergamon Museum in Berlin who accepts to take part in an experiment – living with a humanoid robot whose artificial intelligence has been designed to allow it to morph into that of her ideal life partner.

The drama film Exil will follow on July 2 about Xhafer, a Kosovan immigrant living in Germany, who feels his colleagues target him and he plunges into a deep identity crisis. On July 3, In the Aisles will be screening, following the upheaval in Christian’s life when he starts a new job as a shelf stacker at a supermarket and falls in love with his married co-worker Marion.

The final film of the series is a comedy-drama titled Tony Erdman, shown on July 4. In the film, Winifried Conradi surprises his workaholic daughter, Ines, by visiting her. When she makes it clear that she has no time for him, he intervenes in her life by creating an outrageous alter ego. All of Sommerkino’s films begin at 8pm and are screened in their original language with English subtitles, except for I’m Your Man which will have Greek subtitles.

Tel: 22-674606