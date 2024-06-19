Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday hosted a working lunch for Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis.

The meeting, part of Gerapetritis’ official visit to Cyprus, aimed to strengthen bilateral relations and discuss key regional issues.

The lunch, held in Nicosia, was attended by Foreign Minister Konstantinos Kombos and Deputy Minister for European Affairs Marilena Raouna.

According to an earlier statement from the Greek foreign ministry, Gerapetritis’ visit is part of ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation between Greece and Cyprus on matters of mutual interest.

The discussions are expected to cover a range of topics including regional security, energy, and the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Earlier in the day, Gerapetritis said Europe has a duty to host children hurt and traumatised by war in Gaza for as long as the conflict continues.

“We need to face this tragedy very clearly,” Gerapetritis said. “Europe should be open to injured people from (Gaza) but also to children who are now facing famine or other sorts of dangers.”

Greece was elected as a member of the United Nations Security Council for 2025-2026 earlier this month, and Gerapetritis believes the country’s historical ties with the Arab world give it credibility to act as a peace broker.