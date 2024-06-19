The United Nations has confirmed that he special envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Cyprus Maria Angela Holguin will visit the island soon to continue efforts to find common ground between the two sides.

The announcement was made by the deputy spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Farhan Haq during a press briefing at the UN headquarters in New York.

Haq added that more details will be provided once the dates are confirmed.

“As soon as we have dates to share, we will inform everyone accordingly,” he said.