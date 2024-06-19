A case has been filed against Israeli Simon Mistriel Aykut, the director of Afik Group, a property developer in the north, whose remand ends on Wednesday, sources told the Cyprus Mail.

Aykut, 73, was due to appear in court on Wednesday to have an indictment read out to him, regarding usurpation of Greek Cypriot properties in the north.

According to reports, a land registry document was also secured which reveals the value of Greek Cypriot properties on which the 73-year-old’s construction company made illegal developments.

For the time being it is not known what charges will be included in the indictment, however, Aykut is suspected of a total of six offences.

The man was arrested two weeks ago, attempting to cross the north from the Paralimni area.

Aykut, who holds both Israeli and Portuguese passports, faces charges related to a €1 billion development project in Trikomo on Greek Cypriot property.

Two other individuals are still wanted in the case: Aykut’s sons, 51-year-old Afik Yaacov and 49-year-old Michael Mistriel Aykut, both directors of the group. Like their father, they hold Israeli and Portuguese passports.

All three are suspected of six offences: conspiring to commit a felony, conspiring to commit a misdemeanour, fraudulent transactions in real estate property owned by another, unlawful possession, possession and use of land registered to another, and conspiring to commit embezzlement.

The 73-year-old is identified on Facebook as the founder of the Afik Group of companies. This construction organisation initiated the Caesar Project, which includes developments such as Caesar Blue, Caesar Beach, Caesar Breeze, Caesar Bay, Caesar Cliff, and Caesar Resort, all on parcels of land in Gastria, Akanthou, Ayios Amvrosios, Kyrenia, and Trikomo.

Greek Cypriots testified against Aykut, claiming they did not give consent for the development of their properties.

Police have been investigating the case against Aykut for four years, since October 2020.