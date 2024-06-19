An extension of state support measures including a graded electricity subsidization and reduced VAT for food items, as well as compensation for the fire victims in Paphos, will be discussed by the Cabinet on Wednesday.

The meeting, to be chaired by President Nikos Christodoulides, is set to review a renewal of the measures for a period of two months, which is expected to be re-assessed at the end of that period.

Following this discussion, ministers will hold a special session to discuss the 2026 Cypriot presidency of the EU council.